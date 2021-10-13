Large Item Drop-off Up Day Scheduled For Brighton Township

October 13, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A special event is coming up this weekend where Brighton Township residents can get rid of unwanted, large items.



A Large Item Drop-off Day is scheduled for this Saturday, October 16th, from 9am to 1pm at the St. Mary Magdalen parking lot, located at 2201 South Old US-23. Proof of Brighton Township residency, such as a driver’s license, is required.



Residents can drop off washer/dryers, televisions, patio furniture, grills, computer equipment, mattresses, bedsprings, hot water heaters, furniture, and toys.



The township will not be accepting liquid waste including oil and paint, yard waste, hazardous waste, medical waste, car and boat parts, acid batteries, concrete, asphalt, and items containing Freon. For a complete list, see the attachment below.



For more information, contact the Brighton Township Clerk’s office at (810) 229-0560.