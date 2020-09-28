Brighton Township Holding Large Item Clean Up Day

September 28, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Brighton Township residents looking to get rid of some large items will have that opportunity this weekend.



The fall Large Item Drop-Off event will take place this Saturday, October 3rd, from 9am to 1pm at the St. Mary Magdalen parking lot located at 2201 South Old US-23.



Accepted large items include washers and dryers, televisions, patio furniture, grills, computer equipment, bed springs, mattresses, hot water heaters, furniture, and toys. The township will not be accepting liquid waste, vehicle parts, paint, or appliances containing Freon. Lawn mowers and small engines must have the oil and gas removed prior to drop off.



Meanwhile, the Yard Waste Drop off will take place on November 21st. Yard waste can be accepted in brown paper yard waste bags or loose in a container that is capable of being dumped, but not in plastic bags. They will also not accept treated lumber, landscape timbers, construction lumber, stumps over 2 feet in diameter, or trash.



Further questions about what will be accepted can be asked at 810-225-3001.



For more information, call the Clerk's office at 810-229-0560.



Proof of residency is required.