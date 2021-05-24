Brighton Township Dump PFAS Meeting Thursday

May 24, 2021

By Mike Kruzman and Jessica Mathews /news@whmi.com





A public meeting is set later this week regarding a PFAS investigation at the Brighton Township Dump and residential well sampling that’s planned for homes nearby.



The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) is hosting the meeting over Zoom, this Thursday from 6 to 7:30pm. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will provide information about the possible health effects related to PFAS exposure, while a representative from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will share an overview of testing at the site including future tests set for nearby residential wells.



Community members will have the opportunity to ask questions as part of the event, which is geared towards community members who are interested in the status of the Brighton Township Dump PFAS investigation.



The dump is located on Corlett Drive and is one that accepted waste during the 1960s and 1970s. It was closed in 1973 without covering or removing any of the waste materials. The Environmental Protection Agency later removed approximately 200 drums and 450 cubic yards of visibly contaminated soil before monitoring wells were installed in 1996. More was removed in 2002, and then in 2009 the township entered into a consent decree with the state that included groundwater and well sampling.



Last May, 4 samples above new state-mandated PFAS levels were detected, triggering further oversight.



A link to register for Thursday’s meeting can be found through the link below.