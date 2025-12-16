Blood Drive Thursday At Brighton Township Hall

December 16, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Brighton Township is hosting a blood drive this week and community support is being sought to help save lives this holiday season.



The drive will be held at the Brighton Township Hall this Thursday, December 18th from 11am to 4:45pm. The hall is located at 4363 Buno Road.



Organizers say donors can save up to three lives with each pint of blood given.



A release states “The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in the community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most people will need blood during their lifetime”.



All donors will receive a $15 Amazon Gift Card by email.



Appointments can be made by clicking the provided link or by calling 800-733-2767.



An event poster is attached.