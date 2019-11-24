Brighton Township Residents Sought For Commissions & Committees

November 24, 2019

Brighton Township residents are being sought to serve on various commission and citizen advisory committees.



Applications are currently being accepted from individuals interested in serving on the Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals, Utilities Committee, and the Fonda Island Briggs Water Authority. Applications are available through the Clerk’s office or online at www.brightontwp.com, under the Clerk’s Department. Those interested should submit both an application and a letter of interest by December 6th for consideration. Appointments will be made for terms beginning in January 2020.



Further details can be found in the attached press release. (JM)