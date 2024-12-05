Candidates Sought To Fill Vacancy On Brighton Township Board

December 5, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Applications are being accepted to fill a vacancy on the Brighton Township Board of Trustees.



The board is looking to fill a partial-term from January 2025 to November 2026.



Interested candidates must be a qualified elector of the township and registered to vote. They must be at least 18-years-old, a U.S. citizen, and have lived in the township for at least 30 days – property ownership is not required.



Resumes and letters of interest must be submitted by email by 5pm on Friday, December 13th. they can be emailed to the Township Manager at manager@brightontwp.com. Those submitting should include “Trustee Application” in the subject line.



Interviews will be held in early January.



The board is expected to make an appointment following the interview process but no later than mid-February.