Blood Drive At Brighton Township Hall

July 13, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Brighton Township is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive this month.



The drive will be held at Brighton Township Hall, located at 4363 Buno Road, on Thursday, July 25th from noon to 5:45pm.



Organizers say donors can save up to three lives with each pint of blood given.



The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in the community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most people will need blood during their lifetime.



Appointments can be made by clicking the provided link or by calling 800-733-2767.



An event poster is attached.