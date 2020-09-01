New Drive-Up Ballot Box Installed At Brighton Township Hall

September 1, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





With a busy election season anticipated and the COVID-19 public health crisis continuing, a new drive-up ballot drop box has been installed at the Brighton Township Hall.



Voters now have multiple options to drop off applications and ballots ahead of the November General Election. The goal is to offer options to vote without mailing in ballots and without physically entering the building. Ballots can be also be brought to a drop box in the lobby of the township hall or a 24-hour drop box that’s attached to the outside of the building to the left of the entrance doors. It is suggested that voters who decide to use the United States Postal Service mail their ballots with plenty of time ahead of the election.



Clerk Joe Riker told WHMI they’re trying to make things more convenient for voters. He said the new drive-up box is located in the roundabout in the parking lot – adding it’s very bright and patriotic featuring the American flag. Riker said the township hall is open but with a lot of employees and voters coming in, they’re trying to keep the traffic down to a bare minimum. Riker said they want people to safe and want people to feel safe and not have to get out of their vehicles by providing the new drive-up drop box. Riker noted that other municipalities across Livingston County have ordered or installed drive-up drop boxes for voters.



All of the ballot boxes will be checked multiple times a day but more frequently on Election Day. For those who have requested a ballot but didn’t receive one, Riker advises to not wait until the last minute and or on Election Day to contact the Clerk’s office. He noted they’ve been busy with many people calling to request ballots, which are not yet available. Ballots are expected to be mailed out at the end of September once the Clerk’s office receives them from the printers.