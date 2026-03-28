Brighton Township Large Item Drop-Off Day

March 28, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Brighton Township is hosting its large item drop-off event for residents this spring.



Residents can drop off Large Items on Saturday, April 18th from 9am to 1pm at the event location - Lake Trust Credit Union Headquarters - 4605 S. Old US-23, Brighton.



Trucks will be accepting a list of items like washer/dryers, TVs, patio furniture, grills, as well as scrap metal bins.



Large items include: washer/dryers, TVs, patio furniture, grills, old computer equipment, bed springs, mattresses, water heater, furniture, toys, and other similar items.



Large items not accepted are liquid waste, fluorescent bulbs, car/boat parts, yard waste, construction debris, railroad ties, motor oil, pesticides, explosives, poisons, hazardous waste, tires, branches, stumps, batteries, liquid paint/solvents, anti-freeze, acid batteries, herbicides, medical waste, sod, rocks, bricks, dirt, automobiles, concrete or asphalt and items that contain freon such as refrigerators, freezers, and AC units.



*Lawn mowers and/or small engines must have the oil and gas removed at the time of drop-off.



Proof of residency is required (Example: Driver’s License or Property Tax Statement).



Call the Brighton Township Clerk's office at 810-229-0560 for more information.



There will be some additional offerings on site for convenience.



Big Red Barrel: Medication Take Back and Needles/Syringes Drop-off. Do you have expired or unused medication sitting around at home? Needles and syringes that you need to get rid of? Bring it with you and dispose of it the proper way!



Household Battery Disposal: Do you have old/used household batteries to get rid of? Bring it with you and dispose of it the proper way, not in the trash! Also, you can drop household batteries off at Brighton Township Hall in our battery bucket located in the Lobby. ALKALINE – Household Batteries contain heavy metals that can be harmful to the environment if disposed of in a landfill or incinerator. Bring them to our Large Item Drop-off Event! Household batteries only (AA, AAA, etc.) No other batteries accepted (automobile, mower, etc.).



Habitat for Humanity will also be on site to gather items that are still in good condition to be later sold at their storefront location here in the Brighton Area. Keep good items out of the landfill to raise money to help the community! They are limited on what they can accept (i.e., household furniture, home decor, tools, etc.). They will be looking for what they need as it's unloaded and move it to their box truck



The full release and event flyer are attached.