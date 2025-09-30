Brighton Township Large Item Drop-Off Day

September 30, 2025

Jessica Mathews





Brighton Township will host its large item drop-off day this weekend.



Residents are welcome to drop off large items this Saturday, October 4th from 9am to 1pm. This year’s event location is at Lake Trust Credit Union Headquarters, 4605 S. Old US-23 in Brighton.



Trucks will be accepting the list of items below, as well as scrap metal bins.



Large items include: washer/dryers, TVs, patio furniture, grills, old computer equipment, bed springs, mattresses, water heater, furniture, toys, and other similar items.



Large items not accepted are liquid waste, florescent bulbs, car/boat parts, yard waste, construction debris, railroad ties, motor oil, pesticides, explosives, poisons, hazardous waste, tires, branches, stumps, batteries, liquid paint/solvents, anti-freeze, acid batteries, herbicides, medical waste, sod, rocks, bricks, dirt, automobiles, concrete or asphalt and items that contain freon such as refrigerators, freezers, and AC units.



*Lawn mowers and/or small engines must have the oil and gas removed at the time of drop-off.



Proof of residency is required (Example: Driver’s License or Tax Statement).



There are some new additions to this year’s event, including household battery disposal and The Big Red Barrel will be on site for Medication Take Back and Needles/Syringes Drop-off.



Also new this year, Habitat for Humanity will also be on site to gather items that are still in good condition to be later sold at their storefront location here in the Brighton area.



Complete details about the event are included in the attached release and provided link. A map is also attached.