Brighton Plan Commission to Consider Townhouse Proposal

April 14, 2019

The Brighton Planning Commission will consider giving final PUD approval to a proposed residential development on Flint Road at its meeting Monday night. At a meeting in February, the commission gave preliminary approval to an 85-unit townhouse development on property is owned by John Conely at Flint Road and Temple St.



The developer is Robertson Brothers of Bloomfield Hills, which previously proposed a residential development in Brighton on the old Lindbom School property, but later dropped it because of the presence of the toxic chemical trichloroethylene, or TCE, under the surface, stemming from a former nearly industry. If approved, the townhouses will go on the market in the low-to-mid $200,000 price range. The developer has said the project represents a company investment of $20 million.



At the last meeting, city Community Development Director Mike Caruso said the development is a desirable one because it is within walking distance from downtown Brighton. The developer hopes to have groundbreaking later this year and the first units completed in the spring of 2020. (TT)