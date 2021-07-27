City Of Brighton To Test Drinking Water Next Week

July 27, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The City of Brighton is testing drinking water next week.



Lead and copper sampling will begin next Monday for users on the City of Brighton’s water system. All community water supplies and non-transient non-community water supplies are subject to Lead and Copper Rule requirements. The purpose of the Lead and Copper Rule is to protect public health by minimizing levels of those minerals in drinking water.



Lead and copper enter drinking water mainly from the corrosion of plumbing materials that contain them.



The rule establishes action levels for lead and copper-based on a 90th percentile level of tap water samples. A memo from the city states that action level exceedance is not a violation, but does trigger other requirements to minimize exposure to lead and copper treatment, source water monitoring and treatment, public education, and lead service line replacement.



The City samples twenty locations, yearly, to satisfy requirements as mandated by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy. Last month, the City released its report of the previous year’s water quality sampling which showed it met all water quality standards.



To perform a sample, the department needs a “first flush” of water from a kitchen tap that has sat stagnant for a minimum of 6 hours. That sample is then collected and sent to a lab for analysis. Any residents with questions should contact the City of Brighton’s water department.