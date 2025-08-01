Brighton to Open St. Paul Pocket Park, Launch Sculpture Tour

August 1, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The City of Brighton is inviting the community to the Grand Opening of St. Paul Pocket Park and launch of the 2025 Brighton Sculpture Tour on the evening of Friday, August 15.



According to a release, "This dual celebration marks a new chapter in public art and placemaking for the City. St. Paul Pocket Park, a once underutilized space, has been transformed into a vibrant community gathering area thanks to the generous support of the Robertson Brothers. Complete with a vibrant mural by Tess Marhofer, enhanced landscaping, and seating, the park provides a welcoming spot for residents and visitors to connect and enjoy the downtown area."



The evening will also kick off the 2025 Brighton Sculpture Tour, featuring a dynamic collection of outdoor sculptures by regional and national artists. Four new public art sculptures will be on display throughout Downtown Brighton for the next year, enhancing the city’s cultural landscape and inviting art appreciation in everyday spaces.



“We are proud to unveil St. Paul Pocket Park and welcome the community to explore the new sculptures that bring beauty and dialogue to our public spaces,” said Brighton Arts and Culture Commission Chair, Jeri Kay Thomas, “This celebration represents Brighton’s continued commitment to the arts, community engagement, and placemaking.”