Brighton To Dip Into Fund Equity To Fund Rickett Project

April 10, 2020

By Tom Tolen/news@whmi.com & Jon King/jking@whmi.com





The Brighton City Council held the second and final workshop session on the proposed 2020-21 city budget Thursday evening — a meeting that was held on the Internet and not at city hall, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The budget as presented totals $9.5 million in projected general fund revenues and $10.4 million in projected expenditures. The fact that expenses total more than projected revenues means that council will be cutting into its fund balance, although City Manager Nate Geinzer says it will be to fund a Capital project - Rickett Road Phase II. Fund equity is projected to fall from about $2.8 million in the 19-20 fiscal year to roughly $1.8 million in the coming year.



At the workshop meeting, Geinzer proposed the city add an economic development director/Downtown Development Authority manager position beginning in the coming fiscal year, which starts July 1st. Geinzer says the position would be funded primarily by a financial contribution from the DDA. If budgeted and filled, the person selected would have essentially the same duties of Brandon Skopek, who held the positions of assistant to the city manager and coordinator of the DDA before leaving in 2018 to assume the position of director of authorities in Auburn Hills.



However, Geinzer received some push back from a few on council. Councilman Jim Bohn in particular objected to the creation of the position, saying the city is doing fine in the area of economic development and doesn’t need to create and fund a new position. Geinzer also made another proposal, saying that with the reductions in staffing over the last couple of years, Tara Brown has no help in her position as city clerk. He wants to take an existing position and give it a new job description. If implemented, the individual would split his or her time between the city manager, city clerk, human resources and communication.



No decision on either position was reached but a few on council were opposed to creating the economic development director position in particular, given the uncertainties connected to the coronavirus problem and its effect on the economy. Council will consider adopting the 2020-21 city budget in May, following a public hearing.