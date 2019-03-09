Long-Time Brighton Utilities Director to Retire

March 9, 2019

The Brighton City Council and staff paid tribute to long-time city Utilities Director Tim Krugh at its meeting Thursday night with some humorous anecdotes, memories and good-natured laughs. After working for the city 32 years, Krugh is retiring from his post to spend more time with his family and perhaps do some travelling.



Krugh said he feels quite comfortable in retiring at this time because he knows the people who will replace him are fully qualified and will do a commendable job. Krugh was hired in 1986 as a Department of Public Works employee. He advanced to the positions of utility plant operator and utility superintendent before being promoted to utility director in February of 2014. Krugh was commended by city officials for his expertise, his wisdom and his institutional knowledge, which it was said, would be hard to replace.



Krugh was presented with a special commendation by Mayor Jim Muzzin and was accorded a standing ovation by Council Members and the audience. Krugh’s successors will be Todd Bennett as water dept. superintendent and Cory Brooks as wastewater superintendent. His official retirement date will be March 22nd. (TT)