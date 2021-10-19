Brighton Theatre Company Set To Open In New Space

October 19, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The curtain is going up this weekend on Livingston County’s newest professional theatre space.



A Wilde Theatre will debut Friday night in their new space in Downtown Brighton. Owner and Director Lynn Wilde had been operating the past two years at the Brighton Coffeehouse & Theater, but speaking on WHMI’s Mike & Jon in the Morning, she said an opportunity for a new space opened up at the old Studio West building, directly behind Jameson's Pub, and she grabbed it.



The show is “Weekend Comedy” by Sam and Jeanee Bobrick and is described as a “comedic clash between generations.” It's directed by Wilde and stars Tony Amato, Terri Turpin-Amato, Cristian Labar and Salvatore Sbrocca.



Tickets are now on sale at https://www.awildetheatre.com.