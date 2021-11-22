Brighton Teen Competent To Stand Trial In Father's Murder

November 22, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A report has determined that a Brighton teen charged with the shooting death of his father is competent to stand trial.



18-year-old Hayden Jagst is charged with open murder, two counts of felony firearm, carrying with unlawful intent, and carrying a concealed weapon for the June 21st murder of his father, 48-year-old Edward Jagst a Canton Township Police officer.



In court last week, Jagst waived a preliminary hearing after a report from the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry determined he was competent to stand trial. A criminal responsibility assessment is still pending. However, his case was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court for further proceedings.



Edward Jagst was found by Brighton Police officers who had been summoned to the family’s Woodlake Drive home by Jagst’s teenage daughter. The daughter identified her 18-year-old brother as the shooter and said he had threatened to kill himself before leaving the home. The son was later convinced to return to Brighton, where he was taken into custody.



A motive has not been disclosed. If convicted, Hayden Jagst faces up to life in prison.