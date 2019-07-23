Brighton High School TechnoDogs Honored for Winning World Title

July 23, 2019

The Brighton High School Robotics team, its leaders, coaches, and parent volunteers, were recognized for their FIRST World Robotics championship last evening at a special program held at the Brighton Performing Arts Center.



The Brighton Board of Education held a special Shining Star program prior to its meeting Monday night to recognize the Brighton High School FIRST Robotics team. The event was held at the Center for the Performing Arts at Brighton High School. The TechnoDogs, the lead team in an alliance of four high school robotics teams, took first place at the competition, held in April at the Cobo Center and Ford Field in Detroit. About 200 students, parents and other TechnoDog supporters attended Monday’s presentation, which included a video of the team’s season that was written and produced by the TechnoDogs themselves, and narrated by Amanda Whitley, an incoming BHS senior. Brighton school board Vice President Alicia Reid tells WHMI that the TechnoDogs’ performance in the World Robotics Tournament speaks well of the Brighton Area Schools, its teachers, students and district parents.



Head volunteer coach Nathan Hogge, one of over 20 parent volunteers, says that — given the talent on the Brighton team, plus the other teams in their alliance — he was only slightly surprised that they won the world title.



The other coach of the TechnoDogs is Rocky Roberts, a Brighton High School teacher who heads the school’s Automotive Technology program. As the lead team in their division, the TechnoDogs chose teams from Sterling Heights , Philadelphia, and the Netherlands for their alliance. In a nail-biter, the TechnoDogs’ alliance defeated an alliance of two Canadian teams by one point to earn the world title.



Photos: (1) BHS TechnoDogs Robotics team; (2) view of approx. 200 people at event; (3) Bot Ross, the BHS robot. (TT)