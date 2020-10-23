Brighton Teacher's Union Files Grievances Against School Board

October 23, 2020

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Education Association, which represents about 325 Brighton teachers at the bargaining table, has filed two Level III grievances against the Brighton Area Schools Board of Education.



The grievances will get a hearing on Monday when the board meets in special afternoon session. Also on the agenda is appointment of a hearing examiner to hear the case and, hopefully, come to a resolution that will be agreed to by both parties.



According to the meeting packet, "A third-party hearing officer will allow the grievance hearings to proceed in an orderly manner and prepare the District for representation at an arbitration if necessary.” That appointment will be followed by separate hearings for the level III grievances.



The two sides have been involved in infrequent negotiations for the last few months, with no progress in sight. At last report, the school district was demanding teachers take a 5.8% pay cut. Last year, the teachers received a 2.3% pay raise, when combined with completion of a professional development course. Although the district has reportedly moderated its stance somewhat since that time, they still have not come to agreement. The board’s current offer to the BEA has not been revealed.



The teachers are in the second year of a three-year contract, which has a salary reopener each year. They are led by BEA President Barry Goode, who has stated that the district can well afford a salary increase, saying it has savings in the $9 million range — more than most districts in Michigan. Goode told WHMI at the time that the fund balance, plus other funding, has “put the Brighton School District in the best financial position it has been in 25 years.”



On Oct. 12th, the last time the board met, about 200 teachers gathered outside the Brighton Education and Community Center carrying placards and shouting toward the second story windows where the board was meeting inside. Impasse occurred on Sept. 30th when union representatives walked out of a bargaining meeting with the negotiating team for the board. Goode said then that it had become apparent to him no progress was being made toward agreement on the salary reopener issue. He said the board has perfectly competent negotiators, led by Assistant Superintendent for Labor and Personnel Sharon Irvine, but that “the board won’t give them any leeway.”



Calls to Board President Andy Burchfield and Goode Thursday for comment on the union grievances were not immediately returned.