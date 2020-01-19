Brighton Students Raise Funds for Charitable Causes

Chloe Burke, the outgoing student representative on the Brighton Board of Education, told the board at its meeting Monday night that the high school has been busy raising money in the last few months for a couple of major charitable causes: For instance, the students in advanced Algebra placement classes raised $13,000 for Operation Christmas Wishes, in which they bought gifts for 400 disadvantaged students at an Ypsilanti school. The students then went to the school, where they personally delivered the gifts to the appreciative students.



During Pink Week, the student body raised an impressive $33,000 for the cancer center at Woodland, which is now known as St. Joseph Mercy-Brighton Health Center.



Burke attended her last meeting this past week. The 18-year-old senior will be replaced for the second semester by a new student representative from Brighton High School. The student reps on the board are selected on the basis of their grades, leadership qualities and school-related activities.

(TT)