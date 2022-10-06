$8.5 Million Brighton Streetscape Project Planned in 2023

October 6, 2022

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Downtown Brighton will get a major makeover next year with a project to substantially improve the look of downtown.



It’s called the City of Brighton Streetscape Plan - a nearly year-long project to be paid for through bonding. Downtown Development Authority Chairman Tim Corrigan tells WHMI that the Streetscape Plan is a huge project, saying, “It’s absolutely the biggest project (the DDA) have ever taken on.”



The Plan was developed over many months by the city’s hired planners - Giffels Webster of Detroit. The Authority is paying for the project and has approved bonds to finance it at a cost of $8.5 million. Ground zero for the project is Main Street from East Street to Second and Grand River between St. Paul and North streets.



Most downtown merchants are enthusiastic about the Streetscape Plan, although they worry about the length of time the project will take. Rick Starnes owns the Vitamin Company on West Main as well as the building itself and the building next door that houses Two Brothers Coffee.



In the past, Starnes has been a frequent critic of City Council and the DDA. However, Starnes tells WHMI the changes will be good. He says, “It’s going to make downtown look a lot better; it’s long overdue.” As one aspect, Starnes likes the idea of narrowing Main St. and widening the sidewalks, saying, “It’ll force (drivers) to slow down.” He says it will also serve to motivate more merchants to upgrade their store facades.



Although re-paving Grand River has been postponed until next spring, Corrigan expects little, if any, conflict, with the streetscape project. For one, it’ll be done in phases. For instance, the streetscape work will actually begin right after the first of the year, with replacement of water mains that are up to a century old.



A major part of the project is Mill Pond Park, with current plans to include a park square with benches and a natural gas fire pit that would be open year-round. The project will also result in upgrades to the “Tridge” — a pedestrian walkway over the pond.



Shoreline upgrades would eliminate the occasional problem of water spilling over the concrete sidewalk around the perimeter of the park. Although replacing the current dam over Ore Creek with a new spillway system is part of the plan, Corrigan says that may have to be postponed, with the project dependent on obtaining grant funding. In addition to new crosswalks, benches will be added to the downtown and Corrigan says that was a main point of discussion at the last DDA meeting.



Corrigan says the DDA has had excellent cooperation from merchants. He summed it up by saying that, “Overall, it’ll be a tremendous improvement, and will add to the vitality of downtown. Although it will cause some short-term pain (such as detours), it will result in a long-term gain for the community.”



Bob Herbst is a retired pharmacist and long-time member of the DDA who owned Uber’s Drugs (now CVS) at Main and Grand River for 25 years. Herbst tells WHMI, in his words, “Downtown Brighton needs a new look; it needs to be refreshed."



Although Main Street will remain open to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic during the 11 months-long project, there will be occasional closures of intersections and even sidewalks, along with detours; however, access to stores will be maintained. Officials say the inconveniences are impossible to avoid. But Corrigan says it’ll be worth it when the project is completed.