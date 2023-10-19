Phase 3 Of Brighton Streetscape Project Begins Friday

October 19, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The final phase of the Main Street Streetscape Project in downtown Brighton begins Friday.



The City advises the work will require a full closure of East Main Street from Grand River to South East Street. The closure will prohibit both left and right turns off of Grand River onto East Main Street. Motorists are asked to follow posted detours.



The contractor is finalizing tasks in both Phase 1 and Phase 2; however, all sidewalks on West Main Street are open and accessible.



The City anticipates the roadway in Phase 2 to be opened the week of October 29th.



The Streetscape project involves upgrading all streets, sidewalks, and infrastructure in the downtown area and is being done in partnership between the City and the Downtown Development Authority.



Work includes the replacement of all water mains, installation of a storm sewer system, replacement of curb and gutter, replacement of driveway approaches, the rehabilitation and expansion of sidewalks for ADA compliance, removal and replacement of street trees, new landscaping, and the complete rehabilitation of all the roadways.



Updates on the project are available in the provided link.