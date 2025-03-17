Brighton City Council OKs Streetlights for NE Neighborhood

March 17, 2025

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Meeting this week in regular session, the Brighton City Council approved the installation of streetlights for an underserved portion of the city on the Northeast side. Council Tuesday night voted unanimously that the city pay for the installation of five streetlights on the west side of Williamsen and two streetlights on the north side of Flint Road.



The reason for the need to add streetlights is that pedestrian traffic has increased significantly since the city installed sidewalks on the West side of Williamsen last year, in front of the Brighton Glens apartment complex. As a result, several residents asked that the city install additional street lighting.



The city, in turn, contacted its DTE Community Lighting Manager, who recommended the addition of seven new streetlights. The streetlights will serve not only Brighton Glens residents but also those who live in the Hamilton Farms condominium complex on Williamsen.



The cost to the city is estimated at roughly $39,000. The item was not included in the 24-25 city budget, but according to DPS Director Marcel Goch can easily be accommodated within the current budget. “The cost of street lighting is an operational cost and can be be absorbed by the current budget,” Goch said, in his proposal to council.



The annual cost to the city for the new streetlights will be minimal - about $2,000. Council also approved a budget amendment to transfer $38,893 from the general fund to the street fund for the new lighting.