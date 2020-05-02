Street Millage Project Starts Monday In City of Brighton

May 2, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A street rehabilitation project that will encompass the entire summer gets underway Monday in the City of Brighton.



The streets to be improved include Alpine Drive, Fairway Trails and South Third Street from Brighton Lake Road to Peppergrove Drive, including all cul-de-sacs. The project involves removing and replacing all asphalt along the roadways and installing 22 ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. The project is being funded through the voter approved street millage. DPS Director Marcel Goch says it’s actually a rehabilitation project, not reconstruction so it should go a lot smoother than the Rickett Road or Second Street projects. He says it’s not as in-depth and all of the infrastructure appears to be in good shape under those areas, adding much of the curb is also in good shape still but do have some ramps to bring up to ADA compliance. Goch says full road closures and detours are required for thru-traffic but residents who live within the project area will be able to access their homes.



The work is projected to wrap up in August or September although weather and scheduling issues could impact the timeline. Updated information about the project can be found on the City of Brighton’s street projects webpage. A link is provided.