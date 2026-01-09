Brighton Street Closures Jan 12-16

January 9, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton drivers will see multiple closures and detours next week.



According to the city, eastbound Main Street will be closed from Hyne to West between 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday for crews to wrap up work in the area.



There are also overnight closures planned in the Brighton Lake Road area, between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. for sanitary sewer maintenance in preparation for sewer lining work planned later this spring:



Monday, January 12 - Robertson Drive and a small portion of Glenwyth



Tuesday, January 13 – Brighton Lake Road from S. Third to just south of Fairway Trails



Wednesday, January 14 – Brighton Lake Road from Grand River to Devonshire



Thursday, January 15 – S. Third Street from Franklin to just south of Brighton Lake Road



Friday, January 16 – Brighton Lake Road from Grand River to the railroad tracks



Residents may hear construction noise during these overnight hours. Drivers should expect traffic delays and detours.



If you have any questions or concerns, contact DPS at dps@brightoncity.org or 810-225-8309.