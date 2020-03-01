Storm Catch Basin Cleaning Underway In City Of Brighton

March 1, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Storm catch basin cleaning is taking place throughout the City of Brighton.



The City says residents may have noticed crews working on the City’s storm water system around town but may have also noticed that some of the storm catch basins are marked with green and/or orange paint. As part of the City’s Phase II storm water requirements through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) there are steps that must be followed to stay within compliance. One of those steps is having a catch basin cleaning program that limits the amount of silt and debris from entering natural waterways. The program needs to show that the City maintains catch basins through a rotating schedule. The City says the goal is to have every catch basin cleaned every four years. In an effort to do that, the City has hired a contractor to do the work over a two-year period to catch up. As the contractor cleans out each basin, they paint the frame green. If the catch basin needs structural maintenance, they mark it with green and orange and document the issues in a report that is later turned back into the Public Works division. Public Works will then schedule the needed repairs for this spring and summer season.



The City encourages anyone who knows of a storm structure in need of maintenance to contact the Public Works division at 810-225-8001 so they can get it on the schedule.