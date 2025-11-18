Brighton Snow Plow Naming Contest Ends Friday

November 18, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Voting is open through November 21 to name the City of Brighton's five snow plows this winter.



The city has narrowed the list of names submitted by the public down to 11. They include:



Snowpoleon

Austin Plowers

mElton John

KaPlow!

Snowblina Carpenter

Sam LaPlowta

Millpond Monster

Blizzard of Oz

Sno-da-Pop

Snowbegone Kenobi

Sleet Caroline



Residents can pick one, or all entries. The top five "yes-getters" will earn a spot on our snowplows this season.



Click the link below to cast your vote.