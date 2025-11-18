Brighton Snow Plow Naming Contest Ends Friday
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
Voting is open through November 21 to name the City of Brighton's five snow plows this winter.
The city has narrowed the list of names submitted by the public down to 11. They include:
Snowpoleon
Austin Plowers
mElton John
KaPlow!
Snowblina Carpenter
Sam LaPlowta
Millpond Monster
Blizzard of Oz
Sno-da-Pop
Snowbegone Kenobi
Sleet Caroline
Residents can pick one, or all entries. The top five "yes-getters" will earn a spot on our snowplows this season.
