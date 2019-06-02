Last Day of School in Brighton June 7th After Waiver Approved

June 2, 2019

The school year in the Brighton Area School District will end next Friday, June 7th, the same date as was originally set when the 2018-19 school calendar was mapped out. However, after a grueling winter with many snow days, it was thought for a while that a couple of days would have to be tacked onto the end of the school year to make up for all the snow days, which went well over the 6-day limit.



Because Brighton had negotiated a contract with its teachers union requiring 175 classroom days before the 180-day minimum went into effect, its original request for a waiver was denied. But it was ultimately granted by the state Dept. of Education, according to Supt. Greg Gray.



The 5-year contract between the Brighton Area Schools and its teachers union, requiring 175 instructional days per year, is set to expire in August, and the 180-day minimum will need to be part of any new contract that is negotiated. The last day of school on June 7th will be a half-day session. (TT)