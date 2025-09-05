Brighton Smokin' Rock-N-Blues Festival This Weekend

September 5, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton's Smokin' Rock-N-Blues Festival kicks off Friday evening, offering award-winning barbecue, free live music at the AMP and plenty of kids activities too.



Chamber President Karen Storey says they've lined up more than 100 vendors this year -- including 12 "smokin'" trucks and other businesses.



Friday's music lineup features the Brendon Linsley Band at 5 pm, Randy Brock Group at 7 pm and the Greg Nagy Band at 9 pm. Saturday's lineup begins at noon with Spinal Crush, then Zang at 2:15 pm, REVIVAL: Tribute to Allman Brothers Band at 4:30 pm, '89 Exes at 6:45 pm and the Chris Canas Band at 9 pm.



"All of the music is free at the AMP. In the past, you had to pay at the beer tent. We're no longer doing the beer tent and paid musice. Everything is at the AMP," says Storey.



New this year is Saturday's Rockin' Kids Mini-Party, with what's called a kids' entrepreneur fair from noon until 2:30 pm, then again from 3 to 5:30 pm.



"Kids are going to be able to come and have their items for sale that people can buy," Storey added. "From 6 until 7:30, we have therapy dogs coming to do reading with kids. We will also have a sensory time for kids to unplug from the electronics and to build LEGOs. Pop Daddy has given us some crafts that we can do with the kids."



There is also what's called a 'silent disco' on Main Street from 3 to 8 pm Saturday.



"It's the big thing to do right now with the teenagers and our youth," says Storey. "Grab a set of headphones and choose the channel of music to jam to and it's just a lot of fun."



LETS is providing free shuttle service to and from the festival and the Brighton High School parking lot, or Meijer.



More details are linked below.