Brighton to Add Sidewalks in City's "Sidewalk Gap" Program

January 17, 2024

The long-awaited sidewalk gap project is about to get underway in Brighton. The city has often discussed the need to not only repair or replace sidewalks in areas where they have been damaged but also to add sidewalks in parts of town where there are currently none.



The city has in its 2023-24 budget the addition of sidewalks on Nelson Street from North Church St. to Williamsen Drive, Williamsen from Nelson to Flint Road (except for a small portion near the Pondview condominium development that already has sidewalks) and on Flint Road, from Williamsen to Spring Mountain Drive.



As the first phase of that effort, the city will begin removing trees along the roadway on the city’s northeast side — on Flint Rd., Williamsen Dr. and Nelson St., beginning next Monday, Jan. 22nd. According to City DPS Director Marcel Goch, the work is expected to last until the end of next week. Motorists who drive in that area are asked to be on the lookout for intermittent traffic interruptions and delays during that period.



City officials say the construction portion of the sidewalk project will take place during the spring and summer construction season.



The city has received aa $330,000 grant from the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) to fill in sidewalk gaps and lengthen walkways on a couple of downtown streets. And the city is chipping in $400,000 from a 2021 bond as the local match.



Brighton City Manager Gretchen Gomolka has said closing the gaps is a priority for safety reasons because without them, pedestrians are forced to walk in the street or on people’s lawns. On many occasions, parents with baby buggies, accompanied by small children, have been seen walking on the side of the road on Nelson, Williamsen and the part of Flint Road without a sidewalk.



The project also aligns with the city’s philosophy of having a pedestrian-friendly community with safe, non-motorized access to downtown.