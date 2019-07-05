Brighton Seniors Raise More Than $60K For Fund A Life

A local nonprofit recently received a major funding boost in their quest to assist individuals and families overcome emotionally and financially by major life-altering circumstances.



Brighton High School’s 5th Senior Survivor event raised over $60,000 for Fund A Life, an organization formed by local cancer survivor Mark Howell. 100% of the nonprofit’s money is awarded to residents of Michigan, with a many of the recipients within the Livingston County area. Held the final week in May, Brighton High School’s Senior Survivor consisted of eight teams of seniors competing in challenges, fundraising, and participating in events throughout the week. This year the National Honor Society helped to lead the event along with former grads Sean Carney, now a Brighton Graphics teacher, and Kim Davis, now an AP Psych instructor.



Howell says he is amazed at the hard work the students and teachers put into the event and that the money raised will go to people like himself, who find themselves suddenly thrust into circumstances that threaten to overwhelm them. "Fund A Life was a concept I came up with my wife Christina while I was battling Stage 4 cancer. I went through countless treatments. I was given weeks to live and my whole outlook was very limited because my insurance would not cover anything outside of a regional hospital that had very limited resources. So the community here, the greater Livingston County area, raised upwards of $200,000 in a very short period of time."



Howell, who will be a guest Sunday at 8:30am on WHMI’s Viewpoint, says that money enabled him to seek cutting edge care and gave him a second chance at life. He says that’s what Fund A Life seeks to do for others.



Meanwhile, Fund A Life will hold their 3rd Annual 5k at Brighton High School next Saturday, July 13th. You’ll find details through the link below. (JK)