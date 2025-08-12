Brighton Senior Center Celebrates Move With Week-Long Bash

August 12, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The week-long grand opening of the Brighton Senior Center’s new home is less than a week away.



Their new home is inside the Brighton Education and Community Center at 125 South Church Street.



Community members that are at least 50-years-old are invited to check out all the fun from Aug. 18 until Aug. 22.



A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, with a “full schedule of engaging activities designed to showcase the Center’s exciting new programs, social opportunities and wellness offerings,” taking place until Friday.



Events include:



- Daily prize drawings.



- Sampler classes in fitness, art, games and more.



- Daily treats and refreshments.



- Lunch & Learns on a variety of helpful topics



- Health screenings: blood pressure, hearing and blood sugar.



- Wii Golf and Bowling challenges.



- Scavenger hunts with prizes.



- Live WHMI broadcast and Bingo on Aug. 19.



- Facility tours throughout the week.



- “Learn to Play” game day on Friday: Euchre, Mahjong, Mexican Train Dominoes.



“This move marks an exciting new chapter for us,” Jodie Valenti, Director of the Brighton Senior Center, said. “We’re proud to share this beautiful new space and invite those 50 or older to come explore everything we have to offer–from fitness to fun to friendship and lifelong learning.”



People who join during the week will be entered for a special prize drawing.



The full schedule can be found at the link below. Those looking for more information can visit the link or call 810-299-3818.