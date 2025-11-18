Brighton Senior Center Presents: A Special Event With Betty “Legend” Kellenberger

November 18, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The oldest woman to thru-hike the Appalachian Trail will share her story at a special event this weekend.



The Brighton Senior Center said it is proud to welcome Michigan native Betty “Legend” Kellenberger for a special all-ages guest speaker event celebrating her remarkable accomplishment as the oldest woman to thru-hike the Appalachian Trail.



Attendees are encouraged to celebrate her extraordinary journey and enjoy an inspiring presentation from “a true trailblazer”.



A release states “A Livingston County native and former middle school teacher, Betty has long inspired others with her determination and love for adventure. Completing the Appalachian Trail was a dream she held since childhood, and at age 80 she not only achieved it but did so with incredible perseverance. Join us for the opportunity to hear her 2,000 mile plus story firsthand”.



It takes place at the Brighton Senior Center this Saturday at 11am.



The event is free and open to the public, with attendees of all ages welcome. Pre-Registration is encouraged and recommended.



Register through Brighton Community Education or call the Brighton Senior Center at 810-299-3817.