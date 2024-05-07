BHS Wins First Place in Scrambler Event at State Science Olympiad

May 7, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



The Brighton High School Science Olympiad team scored first in the state in one event at the Michigan Science Olympiad, held over the weekend at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. Scranton Middle School was also entered in the competition and earned two medals.



The BHS team topped the highly competitive field at the state finals in the Scrambler event. In it, each team was required to build a small car, which then had to travel 6-12 meters — roughly 20-39 feet. The Brighton coach, Shannan Pereira, told WHMI, “They were really excited; the kids worked really hard on that.”



Overall, both teams finished in the middle of the pack. The Scranton contingent finished 20th among the 48 teams that qualified for state, whereas the high school squad finished 21st in the state, also out of 48 teams.



Pereira, who is an engineer by trade, said her charges performed well, considering the caliber of the competition. “I am so proud of how hard all of these students work throughout the season, and ending up competing against the best teams in the state,” she said.



The Scranton team medaled in two events, including the Pentathlon, where they finished in 6th place. The Pentathlon is a relay race, in which the teams were required to perform a physical task and then answer a science question. And the Scranton group finished 7th in Dynamic Planets, which is a written test. In the event, students answer questions pertaining to large-scale events, such as earthquakes, volcanoes and tectonic plate shifts.



This is Shannan’s ninth year coaching Science Olympiad at the high school and fourth year at Scranton.