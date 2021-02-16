Most Parents at BAS Workshop Favor Keeping Wednesdays Virtual

February 16, 2021

At a workshop session Monday night, the Brighton Board of Education discussed whether to continue with a “virtual” day during the school week or go back to the pre-pandemic Monday-through-Friday, in-classroom setup.



After the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, the board decided to go from five days a week in the classroom to having classroom instruction on Mondays and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with Wednesdays being a virtual, at-home day when deep cleaning would take place in the schools.



In addition, the Brighton Virtual Academy - in which all courses are conducted online — was created for those families uncomfortable with their child going to school in person. But with COVID numbers now declining in Michigan, and being particularly low in Livingston County, the board is looking into the possibility of returning to five days a week with face-to-face learning. Under such an arrangement, the BVA would continue for those who prefer the greater safety of virtual instruction. However, returning to five days a week in school would necessitate going from the current “block" programming back to a six-period class day at Scranton Middle School and Brighton High School.



At the workshop session, board members favored an ultimate return to the classroom five days a week, Board Vice President Alicia Reid calling it "The Gold Standard" for education. However, the majority of parents who commented at the meeting favor retaining the present 2-1-2 arrangement. Meanwhile, a survey taken last week of parents, students and staff showed mixed results (survey results below). The majority of in-person BHS and Scranton parents (59.8%/52%) prefer the current arrangement. However, according to the survey the majority of in-person Maltby parents (58.3%) prefer a shift to five days. The results were far different among students and teachers, who were overwhelming in their preference for a continuation of the 2-1-2 plan (89.5%/86.6%), as were non-teaching employees (64.8%). And 3/4ths of the virtual parents 75.7%) prefer the 2-1-2 setup.



The overwhelming majority of parents who spoke at the public comments portion of the meeting voiced their opposition to the prospect of a return to the 5-day in-classroom setting, at least for the rest of the remaining school year, which has just 12 Wednesdays left. Parent Katheryne Friske told the board, “That virtual Wednesday has been crucial for their social/emotional reset.”



Parent Sue Ellen Ikens urged the board to “not fix what is not broken….Let them get through this year with as little structure change as possible.”



Brighton Library Media Specialist Margaret Adams, who had the coronavirus herself (although not contracted at school), told the board, “The 12 Wednesdays that we have left — are they really worth the risk (of more students or staff getting COVID)?” She added, “The 2-1-2 model has been very beneficial for this district,” citing the low incidence of COVID in the Brighton Area Schools.



The board ultimately decided to have 5-day-per-week vs. "enhanced" 2-1-2 options placed on the next meeting agenda as an action item. However, Board President Roger Myers says that doesn’t necessarily mean the board will make a decision at that time, telling WHMI it could remain as an action item for one or more meetings before the board decides. Myers said, in his words, “It’s our responsibility to make decisions in the safest possible environment, particularly considering the constant changes (to which parents, students and staff have had to adjust).” The board will meet in regular, virtual session next Monday, Feb. 22nd, at 7 p.m.



Survey results (over 5,500 responses were received):



In-person Junior Kindergarten through 4th grade parents — 70.2% prefer a shift to 5 days

In-person Maltby parents — 58.3% prefer a shift to 5 days

In-person Scranton parents- 52% prefer to remain with a 2-1-2 structure

In-person BHS parents — 59.8% prefer to remain with the 2-1-2 structure

Virtual parents — 75.7% prefer to remain with the 2-1-2 structure

Employees (non-teachers) — 64.8% prefer to remain with the 2-1-2 structure

Teachers - 86.6% prefer to remain with the 2-1-2 structure

Students - 89.5% prefer to remain with the 2-1-2 structure