Brighton Area Schools Looks to Fill Special Education Vacancy

October 29, 2019

Due to the increasing numbers of students with autism and other mental, physical and emotional challenges, there are more special education students than ever before. However, teaching special education requires certification well beyond a bachelor’s degree.



While it is early in the school year, the Brighton Area Schools already has the need to procure a new special education teacher. The person hired will replace a Brighton High School special education teacher who has resigned to accept a position in his home district. Superintendent Greg Gray tells WHMI it used to be unusual for a teacher to leave in the middle of a term, but in the last couple of years it’s become more common, particularly with the shortage of special education teachers, who are in high demand.



Gray says that the position has been posted and they already have some candidates. He says that Sharon Irvine, the district’s assistant superintendent for labor relations and personnel, will be interviewing the candidates. Gray adds that due to the immediate need for a qualified candidate to fill the vacancy, he hopes to have the position filled in the near future, possibly by the next board meeting. (TT)