Grant To Fund Safety & Security Upgrades In Brighton Area Schools

February 8, 2019

A grant from Michigan State Police will help Brighton Area Schools boost safety and security.



The district submitted for a grant and received almost $90,000. Superintendent Greg Gray says the first item they are looking is an electronic screening system for anyone entering district buildings that will scan a driver’s license to make sure volunteers coming in are cleared. The second part of the grant is for ballistic film on windows and doors. The Brighton Board of Education met recently and accepted a $47,425 bid for safety and security film that is both bulletproof and shatterproof.



Superintendent Greg Gray tells WHMI there are a lot of different uses for the security film, noting that even if something did go through a window, it doesn’t allow it to shatter. The film will be strategically placed on windows in different buildings throughout the district. Gray added they are always looking for different ways to improve safety and security in the district and harden the exteriors of buildings. He says these are two more ways they can do that and are very happy they received the grant.



Installation of the safety and security window film will begin as soon as possible, but is dependent on weather and materials. The film will be installed on strategic windows that have been identified in nine building locations. As for the electronic screening system, no additional staff will be needed. Gray says they piloted the system at Brighton High School last year because it’s the busiest building and it seemed to go very well. (JM)