Brighton School Board Passes Record $99.6 Million Budget

June 21, 2022

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



At its meeting Monday night, the Brighton Board of Education passed a record proposed budget of nearly $100 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year.



All five board members present voted in favor of the spending plan, which totals $99.6 million. Board Treasurer Laura Mitchell and Trustee Alicia Reid were absent from the meeting.



Assistant Supt. for Finance Mike Engelter said about $4.1 million of the budget is based on one-time federal and state dollars for 22-23. He said that about $800,000 of that is being planned for possible before-and-after school programming. At the same meeting, the board passed a revised, final budget of $92.2 million for the 21-22 fiscal year . The budget for the coming year marks an 8% increase over the figure for the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30th.



Engelter projects that the district will be able to add over $3 million to its fund balance by the end of the 22-23 fiscal year next June. The projected fund balance at the end of the current fiscal year on June 30th is $11.5 million, and based on Engelter’s projections, will grow to $14.7 million by June 30, 2023. Engelter told the board that the year-end fund balance for the current year represents 12.5% of the total budget picture, which he said is, “down a little bit, but still adding about 2.2 million dollars to the bottom line.”



Engelter said that per-pupil state aid, which was $8,700 per student this past year, is projected to increase by $500 to $9,200 for the coming school year, which starts on Tuesday, Sept. 6th, the day after Labor Day.