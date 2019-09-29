Brighton Area Schools Welcome New Nurse

September 29, 2019

Citing an increased need for medical services for students, the Brighton Board of Education has approved the hiring of another full-time nurse for the Brighton Area Schools.



The board, meeting earlier this week, voted unanimously to hire Registered Nurse Linda Barrett as the second nurse for the district. She joins Wendy Plave, who has been the district’s only full-time nurse for the past several years. Barrett had already been working for the school district on a part-time basis, and prior to that was employed as an RN at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital near Ann Arbor.



Superintendent Greg Gray tells WHMI it was decided to hire her because the district has had more students this year who need medical attention. Gray credited Barrett for doing what he called a “great job” for the school district in her former part-time position. Barrett will be assigned to Hawkins, Spencer, and Hornung Elementary Schools and Maltby Intermediate, and will be available to other district schools on an as-needed basis. (TT)