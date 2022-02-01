False Call Prompts Lockdown At Two Brighton Schools

February 1, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A false call made by a student about a man with a gun forced two buildings in the Brighton Area Schools district into lockdown on Friday afternoon.



Brighton Superintendent Matthew Outlaw tells WHMI there was a false call made by a student indicating that there was a man with a gun outside on the Maltby Intermediate-Hornung Elementary campus on Friday. The campus is located off Bauer Road.



Outlaw says the student called the 911 Dispatch, and they routed it to Michigan State Police. That agency, along with Brighton City Police, and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office all responded on scene. Both Hornung and Maltby schools then went into lockdown.



Outlaw said the challenge was that it happened at the time of student release so there were students loading on buses, parents picking up students, students outdoors, and others that were preparing to depart. He stressed that administration, teachers, and support staff took all precautionary measures until they received the all-clear from the police department.



The case is now being reviewed by authorities as well as the school district.