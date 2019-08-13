Brighton Hires 12 New Teachers for 19-20 Academic Year

August 13, 2019

The Brighton Area Schools will be getting a better-than-average crop of new teachers this fall.



At its meeting Monday night the Brighton Board of Education moved to hire 12 new teachers for different grades in the district and to fiull a couple of counseling vacancies. The vacancies are attributable to a combination of resignations and retirements of district teachers at the end of the 2018-19 school year.



Superintendent of Schools Greg Gray said that while many districts across the state are dealing with teacher shortages, and are forced to hire those fresh out of college with no teaching experience, due to Brighton’s excellent financial health and academic reputation, the district has been able to procure many teachers with considerable experience in the classroom.



The new hires bring the number of teachers in the district for the 2019-20 academic year to about 325. The teachers will be reporting in a week for orientation, and classes are scheduled to start on Monday, August 26th – the first time in many years that Brighton has begun the fall term before Labor Day. (TT)