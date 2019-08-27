Brighton School Board Hires New Asst. Supt. for Finance

August 27, 2019

Meeting Monday night in regular session, the board voted to retain Michael Engelter, who held the position of assistant superintendent of business and personnel in the Linden School District. Superintendent Greg Gray tells WHMI there were a plethora of candidates but in the end, Engelter topped the field.



Gray says Engelter had been with the Linden Community Schools for the last 14 years and, prior to that, was employed in the Lincoln Consolidated School District in Ypsilanti. He will replace Maria Gistinger, the Brighton Area Schools’ Assistant Superintendent for Business & Finance, who has been with the district for over 10 years. However, Gray tells WHMI that Gistinger will remain with the Brighton Schools until the end of September to help in the transition process.



Gray says although he hates to lose someone with the expertise and institutional knowledge of Gistinger, she will be leaving the district in a fiscally sound position with a fund equity of $6.1 million- a figure that is projected to increase by $1 million by the end of the 19-20 fiscal year. (TT)