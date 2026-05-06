Voters Turn Down Bond Proposal For Brighton Area Schools

May 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Voters turned down a bond proposal for Brighton Area Schools in Tuesday’s Special Election.



The $156 (m) million bond would have funded proposed improvements to facilities district-wide.



Per results on the County Clerk website, the proposal failed by 348 votes - with 51.57% of the vote. There were 5,703 “no” votes and 5,355 “yes” votes.



It was a very close election night, and a few precincts locally were not fully reporting results until right around midnight.



Following the final tally, BAS Superintendent Dr. Matt Outlaw provided the following statement to WHMI:



“We are disappointed by this outcome, as high-quality schools are essential to any successful community. As a district, we believe passionately in the importance of our children's education, and we appreciate those who voted their support. For nearly 160 years, our school district has been built and sustained by the generosity of this community. This support has helped generations of BAS graduates to flourish and contribute in so many ways to this community and beyond. As we look to the next 160 years, our current and future generations will also need the best that our schools can offer. Over the next month, the district will solicit additional feedback and determine the next steps needed to carry the Brighton tradition forward.”



The bond proposal was designed to address “only the highest priority projects as determined by the district and community feedback”. Projects were focused on safety and security, classroom updates, and replacing infrastructure and building systems that have reached the end of their useful lives. In addition to improvements and upgrades across all school buildings, there were also identified needed projects at the Center for the Performing Arts, the Brighton Education & Community Center or BECC building, Miller Early Childhood Center, and the Transportation & Maintenance Building.



Complete election results are available on the Livingston County Clerk website. That link is provided top.



All results are considered un-official until certified by the Board of Canvassers.