Brighton Area Schools Establishes Alumni Wall of Fame

May 18, 2022

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



The Brighton Area Schools has established a new program designed to honor Brighton graduates who have made a significant contribution to their community, state or country. It’s to be called the "Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame" and is scheduled to start with the 2022-23 school year.



Qualifications to be considered for inclusion in the Wall of Fame are: significant and exemplary contributions, service or accomplishments after graduation in at least one of several areas - contributions to the Brighton community, civic involvement, volunteerism, philanthropy, career success, service to the nation, leadership or other exemplary contributions or outstanding accomplishments.



The only stipulations — other than post-high school career accomplishments — are that the person must have graduated from Brighton High School and have a minimum of 10 years of life experience since that time.



Superintendent Matthew Outlaw says the Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame is a program he instituted at his previous district and felt would be a perfect fit for Brighton. "With such rich history and tradition here in Brighton,” he says, “(It’s a way of) sharing stories of those that have risen to the highest levels of their professions, have extraordinary accomplishments, and/or have made an enormous impact on the world around them.”



Nominations may be submitted from May through August each year. Those who have been chosen to be named to the Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame will be announced in early September. Outlaw says the Wall of Fame is a way of honoring those who have made a significant contribution — in whatever field of endeavor — whether in their home community or on the state or national level. He says, “The Brighton Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame is a great way to celebrate the incredible stories of some of Brighton’s most accomplished graduates.” Those inducted into the select group will have a plaque permanently placed on the Wall of Fame to be located at Brighton High School.



Anyone who would like to nominate a person for inclusion in the Wall of Fame should email the superintendent at outlawm@brightonk12.com for further information.