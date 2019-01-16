Brighton Area Schools Enrollment Up for Fall Term

The Brighton Area Schools’ enrollment count rose in the first semester of the 2018-19 academic year. Superintendent Greg Gray tells WHMI that the official, audited enrollment for the 2018 fall term totaled 6,034 pre-K-through-12 students - 34 students above the pre-count estimate of about 6,000.



Gray says that will put an additional $268,000 into district coffers, based on the district’s per-pupil state aid of $7,871 per student. He says the figures are an indicator that the financial stability in the district – which has resulted in an expansion in program and course offerings - is causing more families and students to enroll in the Brighton Area Schools.



Gray says the Shared Services program – in which the Brighton Area Schools teaches non-core curriculum classes to schools which cannot provide certain courses – has been highly successful with over 2,000 full-time equivalent students. Brighton offers the largest Shared Services program in the state, teaching classes in around 50 schools in about 12 counties, which adds about $2 million to the district’s revenues.



However, statewide, the figures are going - for the most part - in the opposite direction. According to the most recent audited data available, the Michigan Department of Education counted 1.4 million full-time-equivalent public school students in the fall of 2017. That's a drop of 6 percent since the fall of 2009. (TT)