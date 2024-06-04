Brighton Area Schools Superintendent Rated "Highly Effective"

June 4, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



At its meeting Monday night the Brighton Board of Eduction voted unanimously in favor of an annual evaluation of Superintendent Matthew Outlaw which rates him as “highly effective” in leading the Brighton Area Schools.



The motion was introduced by Board Secretary Angela Krebs and seconded by Treasurer Jennifer Marks. Two members - Vice President Alicia Reid and Trustee Bill Trombley - were not present for the final vote, which came very late, due to family responsibilities.



“Highly effective" is the highest evaluation possible for a superintendent. The judgment takes into consideration areas like community relations, business and finance, educational leadership, and student growth and achievement. The format used by the district was developed by the Michigan Association of School Boards.



Board President Roger Myers said, “Dr. Outlaw, I want to thank you for your leadership over the past year. Our academics and assessments have actually increased. That’s a testament to the foundation you’ve built here.” Myers also remarked that the district, with a fund balance of about $20 million, is exceptionally sound financially. He also mentioned that the district’s academics and assessments actually improved during the COVID pandemic, unlike other districts in the state, the majority of whose assessments declined.



The discussion leading up to the lengthy, over two-hour evaluation was contentious, as Board Trustee Andy Storm said that the Hartland Board of Education hd received an opinion from the Thrun law firm of Lansing stating that a two-thirds majority is required for a board to go into closed session on its superintendent. However, the board checked on the state statute, which says that only a simple majority is required. Board members Bill Trombley, John Conely and Storm all had wanted the evaluation held in open session, despite Outlaw’s request that it be behind closed doors.



Outlaw was hired as Brighton superintendent in the fall of 2020, replacing Greg Gray, who resigned after 11 years at the helm. Last fall, Outlaw was accorded a substantial pay raise which gives him a base salary of $220,000 per year plus incentives. In addition, his contract was extended through 2028.