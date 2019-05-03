Homes For Three Exchange Students Sought In Brighton

Caring homes are being sought for a trio of exchange students coming to Brighton for the next school year.



World Link Inc., places roughly 155 exchange students each year and is looking to place 3 in the Brighton area for the 2019-2020 school year. The students coming over have been selected to receive scholarships through the U.S. Department of State and were chosen based on their leadership potential and prior academic success. Hosts can be single or married, with young children, older children, grandchildren, or no children. Local Coordinator Kim Zimmerman said her family invited an exchange student from Finland 26 years ago and she and the student are still great friends who visit each other on occasion. She said that it’s hard to describe to someone who has never done it, but it’s life changing.



Because of a grant, all of the students’ expenses like medical insurance, school fees, and even a monthly allowance are provided. All the host family needs to supply is a bed, meals, a home while away from home, and love. School deadlines are approaching, with students scheduled to arrive in mid-August.

Families interested in hosting an exchange student are encouraged to contact Zimmerman by email at lilkimzimmerman@yahoo.com, or by phone at (248) 705-2308.(Photo- World Link Inc.)(MK)