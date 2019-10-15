Brighton Area Schools Enrollment Up in Fall Count

Preliminary figures from the fall enrollment count show solid enrollment figures in the Brighton Area School District. Superintendent Greg Gray says the unofficial fall count is 6,028 students, which is about a 40-student increase over last fall.



The figure does not include the 2,388 full-time equivalent student figure from the Shared Services program, in which Brighton offers core curriculum courses to small districts that cannot afford to offer such programs. Brighton has the largest Shared Services program of any school district in the state. When Shared Services is combined with the in-district enrollment, the total figure is 8,416 students. Gray tells WHMI he is pleased with the encouraging enrollment figures.



Gray says kindergarten enrollment was up the most, which he says bodes well for the future of the district. Gray also says there is a good balance in school enrollment between buildings and grade levels this year, with all the elementary schools at slightly over 500 and Maltby Intermediate and Scranton Middle School at around 900 each. Some 90% of a school’s state aid is determined by the fall enrollment count and 10% by the winter count. The enrollment figures won’t be official until they are audited by the state. (TT)