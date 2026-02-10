Brighton School Board Places $156M Bond Proposal on May Ballot

February 10, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton Area Schools is asking voters to approve a $156 million bond proposal this spring. The Board voted Monday to place the issue on the May 5 ballot.



"It speaks volumes that this has really been a very methodical process. We were considering this last year and felt that we weren't ready and needed to study it further, do more of our due diligence," said Board President Roger Myers.



"I thank everyone for the extended work that went into this process which gets us to the finished product that I think is much more thoroughly researched. I think it gives voters the opportunity to consider the improvements that are going to be part of this proposed bond."



Specifically, the proposal consists of "erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to school buildings and erecting school support buildings; remodeling, including security improvements to, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school buildings; and equipping, preparing, developing and improving playgrounds, playfields, athletic fields and facilities, parking areas, driveways, and sites."



"I think you're going to be very surprised and very happy with what happens at the end," said Trustee Ken Stahl. "The amounts that we've put into these things suggests we will be able to accomplish more. But you have to be careful with that money and we have to be reserved with that money, and do good by not only our staff, but also by this community."



"Is this product perfect? No. At least it's not going to be perfect for any single one of us, but I think we've done such a good job of working through all of the issues," said Trustee Alicia Urbain.



"There are certainly things I maybe wish were part of it, or wish weren't part of it. But as a collective, I think we came together and really focused on what's best for kids and what's best for the taxpayers of our district."



The ballot language goes on to say "The estimated millage is 1.23 mills ($1.23 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a 1.08 mills net increase of the prior year's levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is 24 years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.96 mills ($1.96 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).