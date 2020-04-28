Brighton School Board Meeting Postponed

April 28, 2020

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





The online meeting of the Brighton Area Schools Board of Education had to be postponed Monday night due to a technical problem.



The district has been using Google live stream to put its meetings online during the current COVID-19 crisis, but Superintendent Greg Gray says it “was not a Google problem.” Gray and Board President Andy Burchfield will be conferring tomorrow to determine the earliest date when the meeting could be rescheduled. It might be as early as Wednesday, although, like other local governmental entities, the district is required to give at least 18 hours’ advance notice when a public meeting is scheduled. Gray says that when the meeting is rescheduled, the district will let the public know through its website (www.brightonk12.com), the news media, social networking sites and other means.